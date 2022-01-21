Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $231.20 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $234.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.