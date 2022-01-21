Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $381.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,195,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

