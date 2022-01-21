JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $324.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $324.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

