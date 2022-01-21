Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

