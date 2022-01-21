Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

