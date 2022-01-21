Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,426,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 705,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

