QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.