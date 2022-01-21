Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -348.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.
In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
