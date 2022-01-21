Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -348.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xencor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.