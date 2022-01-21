Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

