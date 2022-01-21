Shadows Price Reaches $0.0886 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $163,172.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

