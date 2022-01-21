Origin Sport Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $91,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00097322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

