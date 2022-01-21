Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 903,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

