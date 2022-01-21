Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,584.20.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,023.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,388.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,447.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

