CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 151.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,714 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CONX by 101.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.80 on Friday. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

