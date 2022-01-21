Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Declines By 20.4%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIDM opened at $0.88 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $153.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

