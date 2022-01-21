Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 656,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTNB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bridgetown 2 by 24.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bridgetown 2 by 68.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTNB opened at $9.90 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

