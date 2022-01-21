Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

