Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

