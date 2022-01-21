Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of PLUG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

