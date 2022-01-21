Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN opened at $380.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

