ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 91.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

