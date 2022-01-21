BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 145,156 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145,156 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

