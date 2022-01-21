Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 87,136 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.