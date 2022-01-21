Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $6.59. Amazon.com reported earnings of $14.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $40.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $45.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $49.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,033.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,409.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,419.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

