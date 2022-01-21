The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on March 30th

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by 106.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $42.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.59 and its 200 day moving average is $392.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

