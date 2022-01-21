Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by 44.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

