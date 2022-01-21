American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $90,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

