American Century Companies Inc. Has $87.58 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550,778 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.88% of Amdocs worth $87,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.74 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

