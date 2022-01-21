Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.31 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

