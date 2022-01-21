Magnetar Financial LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,237 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $228.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

