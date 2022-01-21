Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

