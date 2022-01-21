Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.76% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1,205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCIC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

