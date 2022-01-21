Magnetar Financial LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TWO were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TWO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,134,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TWO by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TWO by 459.7% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 919,403 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TWO by 20.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 122,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TWO by 140.3% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TWOA opened at $9.70 on Friday. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

