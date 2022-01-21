Analyzing NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its share price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NuVasive and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.79 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -110.96 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NuVasive and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuVasive presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NuVasive beats Medifocus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

