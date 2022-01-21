Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Intel 26.89% 28.74% 15.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -5.80 Intel $77.87 billion 2.72 $20.90 billion $5.15 10.10

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rockley Photonics and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intel 11 14 9 0 1.94

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 387.22%. Intel has a consensus price target of $57.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Intel.

Summary

Intel beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.