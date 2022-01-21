Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

