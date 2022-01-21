Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

