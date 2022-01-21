Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 8.66% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $99,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

