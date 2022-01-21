Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 940 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.