American Century Companies Inc. Buys 719,088 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $95,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

