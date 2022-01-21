Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 370,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $103,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

