American Century Companies Inc. Has $111.92 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $111,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 157.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.