Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 204 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

