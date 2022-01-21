Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $12,029,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Garmin by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

