Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of UNB opened at $31.95 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 25.42%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

