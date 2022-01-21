Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NYSE TFC opened at $63.12 on Friday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

