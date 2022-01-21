Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SUPV opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

