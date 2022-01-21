NovoCure Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

NovoCure stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -259.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

