Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

