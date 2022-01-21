Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.